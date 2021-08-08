Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.7-212.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

LOPE stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.