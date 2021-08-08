Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

