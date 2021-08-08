Gordon Haskett Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

EXPE stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $136,068,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

