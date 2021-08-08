GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GoPro by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.