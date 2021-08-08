Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Sells $202,766.22 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

