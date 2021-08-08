Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.