Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,470.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

