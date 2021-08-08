Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.12. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

