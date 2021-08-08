Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

