Good Life Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

