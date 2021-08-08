Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 146.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 100,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 829,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

