Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of STWO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.