Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 146,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,474,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

PRSRU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

