Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 25,782 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 439.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $625.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.