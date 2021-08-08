Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

