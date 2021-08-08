Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

NYSE:GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.27. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

