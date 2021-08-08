Globus Medical, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NYSE:GMED opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

