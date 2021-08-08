Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $24.21. Global Partners shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global Partners by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $822.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

