Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

NYSE GNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 498,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

