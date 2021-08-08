Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

GNL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 498,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,000. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

