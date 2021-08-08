Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

