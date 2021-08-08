GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436.40 ($18.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £72.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,409.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.