Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Glaukos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 1,351,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

