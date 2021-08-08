Geoffrey M. Price Sells 7,893 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSH stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

