Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $61.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99. Genpact has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 138.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

