GenesisX Trading Down 7.8% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $62,506.90 and approximately $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,789,555 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

