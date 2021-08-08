General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

