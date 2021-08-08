GamyFi Platform 1-Day Volume Reaches $222,279.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $513,277.33 and approximately $222,279.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00147880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,122.42 or 0.99780430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.00777205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamyFi Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamyFi Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

