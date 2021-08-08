GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

