Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 169,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

