FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.