FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Cut by Analyst

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.49 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$5.97. The firm has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.80.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

