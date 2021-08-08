FY2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.