FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Raised by Analyst

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

CERC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,950 over the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

