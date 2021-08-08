FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of WWD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Woodward by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 20.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Woodward by 19.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

