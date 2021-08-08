FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issued By National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

