FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $204.23 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

