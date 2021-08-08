Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.06-1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

