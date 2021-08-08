Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00 and a beta of 2.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.