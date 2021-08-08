fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUBO. Barrington Research dropped their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

