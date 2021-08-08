Friendz Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Friendz has a total market cap of $793,266.04 and $81,157.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

