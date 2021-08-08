FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.