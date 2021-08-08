Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

