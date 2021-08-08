Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 370,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,000. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 388.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

