Fluity (FLTY) Price Tops $0.0615

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Fluity has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $693.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00155319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.56 or 0.99848903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00802725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

