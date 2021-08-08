Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

