FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $267.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

