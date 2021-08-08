FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.
Shares of FLT stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.05. 821,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.