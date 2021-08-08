FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.05. 821,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

