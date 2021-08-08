Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $213.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $201.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.74. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,870,686. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

