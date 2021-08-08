First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.95

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 5921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

